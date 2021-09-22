Ahsan terms proposed reform package ‘a rigging package’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday, termed the electoral reforms package proposed by the present government as the package for rigging in the elections.

Talking to reporters appearing before the court in the Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case against him and others, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wants to steal the next election through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

He said that the government has taken the voter list from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and put it under the Ministry of Interior, which shows that those who have government permission will become voters.

He said that according to our information, the EVM has been manufactured through a private company, which has its office in Dubai.

It should be investigated that who is the owner of that company that manufactured the EVM, he said, adding that this whole process is suspicious.

Iqbal said that the government has now started attacking institutions as they know indictments against them are closer as the report of Daska elections will soon be released and the foreign funding case committee has completed its work.

He said that the government ministers are attacking Election Commissioner to pressurise and blackmail the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in order to hide their crimes.

The name of the Election Commissioner was not proposed by the opposition but it was proposed by the government, which was accepted by the opposition, he said.

Iqbal said that the Supreme Court has restored local government institution in Punjab but the government threw the Supreme Court judgment in the dustbin.

Regarding pulling out of New Zealand cricket team of Pakistan tour, he said that we had international cricket after a long time as after 2009 following attack on SirLanka team, no team was ready to come to Pakistan.

We have improved the law and order situation as a result different teams including Zimbabwe, Sir Lanka, West Indies, and World 11 came to Pakistan.

But due to the failure of the present government, Pakistan has been humiliated at the international level, he said.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court-III Judge, Syed Asghar Ali, in the NSCCP case.

The NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed, and witness Azhar Ahmed appeared before the court.

The court marked Iqbal’s attendance and allowed him to leave.

The witness, while recording his statement before the court produced various documents before the court regarding the case.

The court after recording statement of the witness, adjourned hearing of the case till October 6.

