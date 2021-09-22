Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
Shaffi Securities AT-TAHUR LIMITED 10,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.00
AKD Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 400,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 28.00
Brains Securities Ghani Global Holding 40,000 42.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 42.00
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 32.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 32.95
Trust Securities GlaxoSmithKline Conu 10,000 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 50.00
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 170,000 119.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 119.32
K.H.S. Securities Hub Power 25,000 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 80.00
JS Global Cap. Hum Network Limited 10,000 7.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.01
JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 330,912 170.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 330,912 170.00
Intermarket Sec. Indus Motor 10,000 1,250.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1,250.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Interloop Limited 500 76.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 76.00
Axis Global Loads Limited 5,000 20.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 20.15
BMA Capital Lucky Cement 18,015 737.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,015 737.08
BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 23,000 158.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,000 158.22
EFG Hermes Meezan Bank Ltd. 32,853 131.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,853 131.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 9,000 116.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 116.10
ASDA Sec. Telecard 44,500 24.40
RAH Sec. 10,000 22.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 54,500 24.09
Fawad Yusuf Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,500 173.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 173.50
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,254,280
=======================================================================================
