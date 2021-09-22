KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= Shaffi Securities AT-TAHUR LIMITED 10,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.00 AKD Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 400,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 28.00 Brains Securities Ghani Global Holding 40,000 42.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 42.00 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 32.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 32.95 Trust Securities GlaxoSmithKline Conu 10,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 50.00 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 170,000 119.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 119.32 K.H.S. Securities Hub Power 25,000 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 80.00 JS Global Cap. Hum Network Limited 10,000 7.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.01 JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 330,912 170.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 330,912 170.00 Intermarket Sec. Indus Motor 10,000 1,250.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1,250.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Interloop Limited 500 76.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 76.00 Axis Global Loads Limited 5,000 20.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 20.15 BMA Capital Lucky Cement 18,015 737.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,015 737.08 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 23,000 158.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,000 158.22 EFG Hermes Meezan Bank Ltd. 32,853 131.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,853 131.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 9,000 116.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 116.10 ASDA Sec. Telecard 44,500 24.40 RAH Sec. 10,000 22.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 54,500 24.09 Fawad Yusuf Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,500 173.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 173.50 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,254,280 =======================================================================================

