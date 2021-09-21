ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Indian shares end higher as metals, tech stocks rebound

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher in a volatile session on Tuesday as metals and tech stocks rebounded from a sharp slide over the last three sessions, while investors also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due to end on Wednesday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.95% at 17,562.00, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.88% to 59,005.27

The indexes fell as much as 0.4% earlier in the session, dragged by auto stocks. The Nifty's volatility index slipped 5.6% after having risen for four straight sessions.

Metal stocks led the charge, jumping 2.6% from troughs hit in the previous session on concerns of the impact of a default by Chinese property giant China Evergrande.

Monday's deep moves were likely a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to fears surrounding Evergrande, said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"I think there is a realisation that the Evergrande issue will likely not hurt Indian companies as much as it will the global players... the September quarter is also expected to be better for metal companies."

Investors are also awaiting cues on U.S. monetary policy from a Federal Reserve meeting starting later on Tuesday. The central bank is likely to lay the groundwork for an eventual tapering of its bond-buying programme.

Tech stocks ended nearly 2% higher to snap three straight sessions of losses, with Mindtree Ltd jumping over 5%.

Real estate stocks snapped two consecutive sessions of losses, with Brigade Enterprises adding more than 9%, as analysts pointed to signs of a rebound in sales for home builders following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

