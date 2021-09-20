ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip 1%, hammered by losses in metal

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares slid 1% and the Nifty 50 logged its worst session since July, dragged by a sharp dip in metals on concerns of default by Chinese property behemoths, while investors awaited further cues on monetary policy by US Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.07% at 17,396.9 on Monday, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.9% to 58,490.93.

US listings of iron ore miners and steel companies dropped premarket, as did European basic resources stocks, after sentiment was hurt by growing risks of defaults at Chinese property developers like China Evergrande Group.

The Indian subindex for metal stocks dived nearly 7% to its lowest levels in nearly a month, with Tata Steel and JSW Steel dropping about 10% and 8%, respectively, to be the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

"There are also fears of a weakening in Chinese demand (for iron ore)," said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

Iron ore futures in China fell last week on concerns around demand for the raw material.

Investors will be closely watching the Fed's two-day meet starting on Tuesday, where it is expected to lay the groundwork for the tapering of its bond buying programme.

Indian shares perched at record highs on banking, consumer good boost

Banking stocks fell 1.8%, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, with the subindex for public sector banks crashing over 4%.

Bucking the wider trend, consumer goods stocks advanced 0.9%, with ITC Ltd rising over 1% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country was giving "a lot of priority to its vaccination programme in states whose economies are driven by the tourism sector."

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares slip 1%, hammered by losses in metal

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

At least eight killed, 10 injured during shootout in Upper Dir, KPK

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Read more stories