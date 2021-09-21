PSX witnesses drawdown: BRIndex100 falters

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday witnessed a bearish trend and closed in negative zone as investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions before the announcement of the Monitory Policy Statement by the State Bank of Pakistan. BRIndex100 lost 24.97 points or 0.5 percent to close at 4,956.20 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,984.65 points and intraday low of 4,929.27 points. Volumes stood at 172.781 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 84.88 points or 0.35 percent to close at 24,406.62 points with a turnover of 105.575 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 107.87 points or 0.23 percent and closed at 46,528.21 points. Trading activity remained extremely low as daily volume on ready counter declined to 194.720 million shares as compared to 387.292 million shares traded on previous session.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $909,592. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 42 billion to Rs 8.093 trillion. Out of total 512 active scrips, 365 closed in negative and 135 in positive while the value of 12 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 19.855 million shares however lost Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 22.01 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 3.19, down Rs 0.06 with 13.366 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Pak Services were the top gainers increasing by Rs 199.99 and Rs 91.00 respectively to close at Rs 10,999.99 and Rs 1470.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 104.99 and Rs 55.00 respectively to close at Rs 5805.01 and Rs 860.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 9.57 points or 0.10 percent to close at 9,194.60 points with total turnover of 2.470 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 16.99 points or 0.27 percent to close at 6,243.98 points with 9.560 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 10.84 points or 0.11 percent to close at 9,606.64 points with 17.387 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,555.19 points, up 10.56 points or 0.19 percent with 7.878 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 20.32 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,795.50 points with 9.936 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 19.6 points or 0.38 percent to close at 5,158.78 points with 59.409 million shares.

“After remaining bearish for the better part of the day, the KSE-100 Index ended the session in with a loss of 108 points at 46,528 level,” Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said. The market traded between a high and a low of plus 55 points (46,691) and low of minus 421 points (46,215) points.

Major contributors to total volume of 195 million shares were TELE (down 0.2 percent), WTL (down 1.8 percent), BYCO (down 1.5 percent), TRG (up 0.5 percent) and TPLP (up 2.3 percent).

NML announced its financial result for FY21, reporting consolidated earnings of Rs 28.15 per share along with a cash payout of Rs 4 per share. AGHA from the steel sector announced its FY21 result posting an EPS of Rs 3.80 along with a bonus issue of 5.0 percent. Moreover TGL also announced its financial result wherein the company reported earnings of Rs 15.31 for FY21 along with a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

The cement sector recovered where PIOC (up 1.7 percent), CHCC (up 0.5 percent), MLCF (up 0.1 percent) and LUCK (up 0.7 percent) closed in the green zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021