Afghanistan, EVMs on agenda of cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet Tuesday (today) will discuss Afghanistan's situation, dispute on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and I-voting for overseas Pakistanis, country's economic situation and Covid -19 situation.

To be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan the cabinet will discuss cancellation of tour by New Zealand cricket team and its effects on Pakistan's overall situation at the international level.

The Cabinet will appoint new Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), a subsidiary of Ministry of Commerce as the incumbent Chairman, Dr. Riaz Memon, who has been held responsible for current wheat import mess is on medical leave and retiring next month. Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is also on the agenda of Cabinet.

The Cabinet will accord approval of audit of NADRA's account for the FY 2021.

The sources said, Cabinet will approve Uzbekistan on the list of business visa and import of films from regional countries sans India, Jammu & Kashmir State Property Budget and establishment of an office for resolution of Alternate Dispute at Islamabad.

The Cabinet will also discuss different options for next census in the country as Sindh is pressing for fresh census.

The sources said, appointment of Members of Railways Board and ratification of decisions of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet are also on the agenda.

