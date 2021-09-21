Covid-19 positivity rate declines in Punjab

LAHORE: Decline in the 4th wave of Corona pandemic was witnessed, as out of 18,455 Covid-19 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 990 fresh virus cases and 11 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 422,791 and death toll to 12,405.

With the recovery of 1254 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 388,136. On the other hand, as many as 2,312 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,135,938 showing recovery rate of 92.6%.

Moreover, the corona vaccination drive is underway across the province. A large number of people are thronging vaccination centres to get the covid-19 vaccine.

The markets in the provincial metropolis are thronged by the people but Corona SOPs are not being fully implemented, as neither social distancing nor masks are being worn by the visitors. Likewise, in public parks, the visitors are not wearing masks; however, guards on duty are available to force the people to wear masks.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 212,914 cases and 4,889 deaths, Rawalpindi 37,289 cases and 1,968 deaths, Faisalabad 21,382 cases and 1,154 deaths, Multan 21,457 cases and 893 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,934 cases and 353 deaths, Sahiwal 4,154 cases and 100 deaths, Sargodha 10,325 cases and 329 deaths, Sheikhupura 4,700 cases and 151 deaths and Sialkot reported 8,536 cases and 245 deaths.

