US C-G in Karachi vows to help preserve historical sites

KARACHI: The US Consul-General (C-G) in Karachi, Mark Straw, has vowed to work together to preserve the cultural sites of historical significance in Karachi. The US government will assist in the renovation and restoration of Frere Hall.

According to officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the US Consul General made this commitment during his visit to Frere Hall, Monday.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Consul General and Cultural Officer of the US Consulate, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks and other officials, as well as Dr Kaleem Lashari, a cultural expert.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the US CG and other guests on their arrival at Frere Hall and visited various parts of the historic building with them.

The US CG took a special interest in the Frere Hall Library and the Saddiqen Art Gallery on the top floor.

Dr Kaleem Lashari, Cultural Affairs Specialist, briefed the US Consul General and other guests on the historical background of Frere Hall. He said that this building is one of the important buildings constructed in Karachi during the British rule. The construction work was started in 1863 and was completed in 1865.

Initially it was transformed into a town hall and library, but later an art gallery was established to display paintings and calligraphy.

