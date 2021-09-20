ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
Gold edges off 1-month low as Evergrande stokes risk aversion

  • Dollar rises to near one-month high
  • Silver hits lowest since November 2020
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Gold rose from an earlier one-month low on Monday as concerns about property group China Evergrande's solvency drove world shares lower, stoking risk aversion, while traders awaited the outcome of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,760.14 per ounce by 1300 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since Aug. 12 at $1,741.86. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,757.30.

World shares fell on Monday as investors fretted about the spillover risk to the global economy from Evergrande's troubles.

"No doubt those fears of systemic risk... may well be feeding into the market," independent consultant Robin Bhar said. "We typically see flows into the dollar, into gold, into the yen when investors are worried."

"Also they're worried about the tapering starting at some stage, so they're also nervous about what Powell is going to be saying (at the Fed meeting) on Wednesday."

Other factors likely prompting investors to pick up gold at current levels include possible currency devaluation, the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, and lower prices driving some physical buying, he said.

Gold resumes retreat on dollar strength with all eyes on Fed

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation that could result from widespread stimulus and currency debasement.

"The Fed meeting is casting its shadow via a firm dollar because a majority of market participants expect the Fed to signal tapering sometime later this year, keeping gold in check," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Silver rose 0.2% to $22.43 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since November 2020.

Platinum fell 1.4% to $927.53 per ounce, and palladium shed 2.2% to $1,972.26.

