ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
GGGL 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.3%)
GGL 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.64%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 151.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.11%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.17%)
UNITY 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli unnerves Bangalore with captaincy bombshell, pundits warn

  • Kohli made public just hours before Bangalore's first game in the resumed IPL on Monday that he will be handing over the team leadership
AFP 20 Sep 2021

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has "unsettled" his Royal Challengers Bangalore team by announcing that he will stand down as captain at the end of the Indian Premier League season, former top players said.

Kohli made public just hours before Bangalore's first game in the resumed IPL on Monday that he will be handing over the team leadership.

That came only days after telling India fans that he would be giving up as India's Twenty20 captain after the World Cup, which starts next month.

Rohit set to make IPL return for Mumbai in Kolkata clash

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Kohli's timing had surprised him and would not help Bangalore's quest for a first IPL title. Monday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates will be Kohli's 200th for Bangalore.

"If you want to do that, you probably do it after the tournament," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"Because it makes the team unsettled and emotional as well."

Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar also questioned the timing.

"I am just curious about both the announcements as to why he had to do it before the tournaments," Manjrekar told the ESPNcricinfo website.

Kohli was made Bangalore's captain in 2013, but despite his superstar status, the team's best finish was losing in the 2016 final.

Kohli insisted his decision had been "well thought (out) and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise".

South Africa's Dale Steyn said the move away from T20 duties could work in favour of the 32-year-old batsman, who became a father in January.

"As life goes on you start to prioritise things. He has got a young family and captaincy can weigh heavily on the brain," said Steyn, who played with Kohli at Bangalore.

"Maybe relinquishing a little bit of that responsibility and being able to focus on just his batting is a good decision at this time of his career."

Kohli's leadership has faced mounting scrutiny in recent months. His record without a title is often compared to India's vice captain Rohit Sharma, who has secured five IPL crowns for holders Mumbai Indians.

Sharma is the frontrunner to succeed Kohli as India's T20 captain.

Virat Kohli Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore

Comments

1000 characters

Kohli unnerves Bangalore with captaincy bombshell, pundits warn

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Read more stories