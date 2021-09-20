ANL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.6%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.49%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FNEL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.99%)
GGL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MDTL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 151.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.23%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PRL 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.87%)
PTC 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
SNGP 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.72%)
TRG 171.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-0.99%)
UNITY 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
WTL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,940 Decreased By ▼ -38.7 (-0.78%)
BR30 24,198 Decreased By ▼ -262.46 (-1.07%)
KSE100 46,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.81 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,329 Decreased By ▼ -151.79 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

  • The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sept. 23
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sept. 23.

Jordan bought 120,000 tonnes of barley in its previous tender on Sept. 16. Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Dec. 16-31, 2021, and in 2022 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31 and Feb. 1-14.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Sept. 22.

