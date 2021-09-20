Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sept. 23.

Jordan bought 120,000 tonnes of barley in its previous tender on Sept. 16. Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Dec. 16-31, 2021, and in 2022 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31 and Feb. 1-14.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Sept. 22.