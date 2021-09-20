PML-N MPA joins PTI

LAHORE: PML-N member Punjab Assembly Azhar Abbas Chandia from Muzaffargarh has joined PTI. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed PML-N member and termed it a good omen. The Chief Minister said joining of Azhar Abbas will further strengthen PTI in Southern Punjab adding that Azhar Abbas Chandia's announcement to join the PTI is a major political setback for the opposition party. Usman Buzdar said this is an open message for those who were hoodwinked the people through their hollow slogans and empty speeches.

Usman Buzdar said that he has a relation of respect with Azhar Abbas and they have met before. He said that people from the opponent political party are leaving due to its negative politics and this trend will not stop but will increase in future.

