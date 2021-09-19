Hike in prices of POL products

The PTI government has exploded a ‘petrol bomb’ by bringing about massive increases in prices of POL and products. Its step has certainly added to the misery of the common man who is already struggling against the challenges of price hike in essential items and reduced economic opportunities. The information minister seems to added insult to injury by “informing” people that prices of POL products in Pakistan are less as compared to those in other regional countries. Will the honourable minister tell us whether the prices of kitchen items are also less in Pakistan as compared to those in the rest of region?

Salma Haroon (Islamabad)

