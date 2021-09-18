ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, expressed "disappointment" at the European Parliament's resolution, giving the "unwarranted and negative" references to the country, saying the move is not "consistent with the cooperative relations between Pakistan and the EU."

"We have taken note of Resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the situation in Afghanistan. While the resolution does not relate to Pakistan, we are disappointed at the unwarranted and negative references to Pakistan. This is not consistent with the cooperative relations between Pakistan and the EU," Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said, while reacting to the resolution of the European Parliament on the situation in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

