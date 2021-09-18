ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pakistan required to exert some pressure on Taliban

Rasheed Minhas 18 Sep 2021

The National Security Council (NSC) of Pakistan that met following the Taliban take-over of Kabul had reiterated Pakistan's commitment to an to an all-inclusive political settlement as the way forward by giving representation to all Afghans belonging to diverse ethnicities and religious minorities. The military and civilian leadership had also expressed their commitment to human rights, particularly women's right to education and work.

It is about time the government exerted some pressure on Taliban to form an all-inclusive government in this landlocked country without any further loss of time. In other words, the Taliban 2.0 must show to the world that they are indeed vastly different from the Taliban 1.0.

Rasheed Minhas (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taliban National Security Council civilian leadership

Rasheed Minhas

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan required to exert some pressure on Taliban

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories