Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
18 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 17, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 50,000 312.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 312.00
Alfalah Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem. 2,000,000 56.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 56.75
MRA Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 500 25.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.05
Sherman Sec. Hub Power 3,500 80.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 80.15
Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Steels 2,600 96.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600 96.00
Fikree's (SMC) JS Bank Ltd. 10,000 5.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.50
BMA Capital Kot Addu Power Co. 1,600,000 37.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 37.88
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 81,156 736.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,156 736.73
AKD Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 200,000 140.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 140.05
FDM Capital Premier Sugar 2,800 390.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800 390.00
Alfalah Sec. Service Ind. 78,124 473.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 78,124 473.00
BMA Capital Sui Southern Gas 279,500 11.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 279,500 11.98
Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 96,500 22.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 96,500 22.90
JS Global Cap. TPL Corp Ltd. 500,000 23.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 23.50
BMA Capital TRG Pakistan Ltd. 878,500 175.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 878,500 175.34
Alfalah Sec. Tri-Pack Films 122,400 219.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,400 219.00
AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 4,500,000 3.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 3.95
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,405,580
=======================================================================================
