ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Sep 18, 2021
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 17, 2021).

=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member                           Company                           Turnover       Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
=======================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                     Attock Petroleum Ltd                50,000      312.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000      312.00
Alfalah Sec.                     Engro Polymer & Chem.            2,000,000       56.75
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,000,000       56.75
MRA Sec.                         Fauji Bin Qasim                        500       25.05
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               500       25.05
Sherman Sec.                     Hub Power                            3,500       80.15
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             3,500       80.15
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Int. Steels                          2,600       96.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,600       96.00
Fikree's (SMC)                   JS Bank Ltd.                        10,000        5.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000        5.50
BMA Capital                      Kot Addu Power Co.               1,600,000       37.88
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,600,000       37.88
JS Global Cap.                   Lucky Cement                        81,156      736.73
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            81,156      736.73
AKD Sec.                         Meezan Bank Ltd.                   200,000      140.05
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           200,000      140.05
FDM Capital                      Premier Sugar                        2,800      390.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,800      390.00
Alfalah Sec.                     Service Ind.                        78,124      473.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            78,124      473.00
BMA Capital                      Sui Southern Gas                   279,500       11.98
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           279,500       11.98
Azee Sec.                        Telecard Ltd.                       96,500       22.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            96,500       22.90
JS Global Cap.                   TPL Corp Ltd.                      500,000       23.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500,000       23.50
BMA Capital                      TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  878,500      175.34
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           878,500      175.34
Alfalah Sec.                     Tri-Pack Films                     122,400      219.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           122,400      219.00
AKD Sec.                         Worldcall Telecom Ltd            4,500,000        3.95
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         4,500,000        3.95
=======================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                  10,405,580
=======================================================================================

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

