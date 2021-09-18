KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 17, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= Sherman Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 50,000 312.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 312.00 Alfalah Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem. 2,000,000 56.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 56.75 MRA Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 500 25.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.05 Sherman Sec. Hub Power 3,500 80.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 80.15 Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Steels 2,600 96.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600 96.00 Fikree's (SMC) JS Bank Ltd. 10,000 5.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.50 BMA Capital Kot Addu Power Co. 1,600,000 37.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 37.88 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 81,156 736.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,156 736.73 AKD Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 200,000 140.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 140.05 FDM Capital Premier Sugar 2,800 390.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800 390.00 Alfalah Sec. Service Ind. 78,124 473.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 78,124 473.00 BMA Capital Sui Southern Gas 279,500 11.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 279,500 11.98 Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 96,500 22.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 96,500 22.90 JS Global Cap. TPL Corp Ltd. 500,000 23.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 23.50 BMA Capital TRG Pakistan Ltd. 878,500 175.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 878,500 175.34 Alfalah Sec. Tri-Pack Films 122,400 219.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,400 219.00 AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 4,500,000 3.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 3.95 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 10,405,580 =======================================================================================

