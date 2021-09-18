Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 17, 2021).
18 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 17, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
459,655,428 244,614,407 18,863,756,214 9,739,152,472
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,294,990,071 (2,588,811,532) 706,178,539
Local Individuals 14,034,596,742 (14,489,154,336) (454,557,594)
Local Corporates 5,702,609,392 (5,954,230,337) (251,620,945)
===============================================================================
