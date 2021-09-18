KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 17, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 459,655,428 244,614,407 18,863,756,214 9,739,152,472 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,294,990,071 (2,588,811,532) 706,178,539 Local Individuals 14,034,596,742 (14,489,154,336) (454,557,594) Local Corporates 5,702,609,392 (5,954,230,337) (251,620,945) ===============================================================================

