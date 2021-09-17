ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares book fourth straight weekly gain on government support boost

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index index ended down 0.3% at 17,585.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2% to 59,015.89
Reuters 17 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated from record highs on Friday but posted their fourth straight week of gains as a series of government support schemes boosted sentiment across sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index index ended down 0.3% at 17,585.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2% to 59,015.89.

Both the indexes gained more than 1.2% for the week, extending a run that has made them the best performing Asian equities so far this year thanks to an accommodative monetary policy and easing COVID-19 curbs.

"There is also support from an expected postponement of the tapering of bond-buying as inflation remains under control ... liquidity continues to pour in," said KK Mittal, an investment advisor at Venus India.

Banking stocks were among the top performers this week, rising 3%. The gains came after the finance ministry on Thursday announced a 306.00 billion rupees ($4.16 bln) guarantee for securities to be issued by a newly incorporated "bad bank," the latest attempt to clean up the country's pile of bad loans.

Indian shares extends record rally; Vodafone Idea surges

The subindex ended 0.4% higher on Friday to register four consecutive sessions of gains.

Banks with exposure to debt-laden telecom companies also benefited from a government relief package for the sector unveiled on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Telecom index ended 0.9% higher on Friday and advanced 6.7% for the week.

Auto stocks notched a weekly gain of 2.4%, helped by the federal cabinet approving an incentive scheme for the sector aimed at boosting the production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles.

Among the big movers on Friday, airline operator InterGlobe Aviation rose 10.9% after regulatory data showed passenger growth jumping in August as COVID-related travel restrictions eased.

Rival SpiceJet advanced 3.4%.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares book fourth straight weekly gain on government support boost

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM Imran at SCO summit

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

We have to restore Chinese investor confidence: SAPM

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

World Bank discontinues its business climate report

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

NA pays tributes to valiant struggle of Syed Ali Geelani

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

Read more stories