ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Supernet Ltd may be listed on PSX

Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Telecard Limited, in its meeting held on Tuesday has decided that its subsidiary, Supernet Limited (SNL) may be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The SNL’s listing may be by means of SNL offering its shares to the existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, which shall be renounced by the company and thereafter be offered and issued to the public (including persons participating in the book building process), to the maximum extent of up to 18,343,195 ordinary shares, representing 15.5 percent post IPO paid-up capital of SNL as and by way of an Initial Public Offering at the Strike Price to be determined through the Book Building process in accordance with the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 and applicable regulations of the Rule Book of the PSX.

The company selling up to 11,242,604 ordinary shares representing 9.5 percent post IPO paid-up capital of SNL through Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares at the stick price to be determined through the Book Building process in accordance with the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 and applicable regulations of the Rule Book of the PSX, and the OFS and IPO will result in the dilution of the Company’s holding of SNL shares by 25 percent. The company will be retaining 75 percent shares of SNL post IPO.

Further, Topline Securities Limited has been appointed to act as the Lead Manager and Book Runner to represent SNL for listing of the SNL’s shares on PSX along with the OFS for the Company and for carrying out all services of Lead Manager and Book Runner including obtaining approvals from PSX and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX Telecard Limited Supernet limited

Comments

Comments are closed.

Supernet Ltd may be listed on PSX

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories