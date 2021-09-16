KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================== Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Balochistan Glass 5,000 16.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 16.75 Akik Capital BankIslami Pakistan 444,500 11.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 444,500 11.95 Trust Securities Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 2,500 109.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 109.05 EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 19 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19 120.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 65,000 7.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 7.04 Asad Mustafa Sec. Modaraba Al-Mali 1,000 32.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 32.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani National Refinery 300 394.84 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 394.84 Intermarket Sec. National Bank Pak. 7,507,000 33.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,507,000 33.40 Axis Global P. S. O. 1,876 211.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,876 211.25 ASDA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 124,500 24.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani 20,000 23.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 144,500 24.31 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,171,695 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021