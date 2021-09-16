ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member                            Company                          Turnover          Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
==========================================================================================
Adeel & Nadeem Sec.               Balochistan Glass                   5,000          16.75
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000          16.75
Akik Capital                      BankIslami Pakistan               444,500          11.95
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          444,500          11.95
Trust Securities                  Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                2,500         109.05
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,500         109.05
EFG Hermes                        Habib Bank Ltd.                        19         120.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               19         120.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Hum Network Limited                65,000           7.04
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           65,000           7.04
Asad Mustafa Sec.                 Modaraba Al-Mali                    1,000          32.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000          32.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani               National Refinery                     300         394.84
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              300         394.84
Intermarket Sec.                  National Bank Pak.              7,507,000          33.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        7,507,000          33.40
Axis Global                       P. S. O.                            1,876         211.25
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,876         211.25
ASDA Sec.                         Telecard Ltd.                     124,500          24.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                  20,000          23.14
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          144,500          24.31
==========================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                  8,171,695
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories