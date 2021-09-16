Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
16 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).
==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================================
Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Balochistan Glass 5,000 16.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 16.75
Akik Capital BankIslami Pakistan 444,500 11.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 444,500 11.95
Trust Securities Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 2,500 109.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 109.05
EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 19 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19 120.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 65,000 7.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 7.04
Asad Mustafa Sec. Modaraba Al-Mali 1,000 32.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 32.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani National Refinery 300 394.84
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 394.84
Intermarket Sec. National Bank Pak. 7,507,000 33.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,507,000 33.40
Axis Global P. S. O. 1,876 211.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,876 211.25
ASDA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 124,500 24.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani 20,000 23.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 144,500 24.31
==========================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,171,695
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.