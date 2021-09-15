BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited has said that subsequent to the State Bank of Pakistan’s in-principle approval for closure of Bank Al Habib Limited Seychelles Branch operations, approvals from Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) has also been received for the voluntary winding up of the aforementioned branch operations.

“This decision is in line with the bank’s strategy and will not have any immaterial impact on the overall operating and financial position of the bank,” Bank Al Habib Limited said in material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

