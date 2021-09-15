ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EIGHTEEN, TAQA Power sign long-term agreement

15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: EIGHTEEN, the luxury real estate project of twin cities, has signed an agreement with electricity giant TAQA Power, the power arm of TAQA Arabia "A Qalaa Holdings Company" for the electrification of "EIGHTEEN project" and to put in place an effective distribution network to meet the developers needs with a highly reliable & effective power solutions.

EIGHTEEN is an exclusive joint real estate venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) of Pakistan. Located just 10 minutes from the New Islamabad International Airport, the grand project occupies a focal place in the twin cities. With an aim to connect sophistication with convenience, EIGHTEEN turns your dream of a lavish lifestyle into reality.

TAQA Power is a first mover and leading integrated private power sector player in Egypt, providing full scope of services along the value chain including development, construction, operation & maintenance, billing & collection as well as energy efficiency of conventional & renewable power generation & distribution projects.

Under the agreement signed between Eighteen's CEO - Tarek Hamdy and TAQA Power's Managing Director - Samy Abdelkader, TAQA Power will provide the full energy solution for EIGHTEEN which includes designing & building of a distribution network as well as a power source including both backup generation & solar plant for both a reliable and green solutions for Eighteen's customers.

Eighteen's CEO, Tarek Hamdy, said about agreement, "We are delighted to have TAQA Power onboard to provide the best electrical infrastructure and optimized solutions for our residents. This agreement is a milestone for the development of the project as it is a first of its kind to be implemented in Pakistan, entailing long term development over a period of about 15 to 20 years."

TAQA Power's Managing Director, Samy AbdelKader commented: "It's a great privilege to be selected by Elite Estates Private Limited, the developer of EIGHTEEN project, for a power plan that matches the highest standards and adopt green energy solutions. Pakistan is a promising market in South Asia and with our regionally significant reputation in the power sector, this partnership will reap great benefits for both. We hope to leverage this cooperation towards more fruitful projects with Elite Estates in the future."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TAQA EIGHTEEN KBD EIGHTEEN project

Comments

Comments are closed.

EIGHTEEN, TAQA Power sign long-term agreement

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories