ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St slips as tax uncertainty outweighs easing inflation worries

  • August CPI grows at slowest pace in six months
  • Energy, financials retreat from early gains
  • Indexes down: Dow 0.32%, S&P 500 0.21%, Nasdaq 0.03%
Reuters Updated 14 Sep 2021

Wall Street indexes fell on Tuesday on uncertainty over a possible increase in corporate taxes, even though slowing growth in monthly consumer prices eased some fears of the Federal Reserve reducing stimulus early.

Sectors including energy and financials pulled back from their strong gain in the previous session and were the worst performers in early trading.

Major technology stocks continued to lag their broader peers and US-listed Chinese firms dropped further as investors remained wary of regulatory shocks from Beijing.

Focus is now on the potential passage of US President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package, which is expected to include a proposed corporate tax rate hike to 26.5% from 21%.

A possible hike in corporate taxes is yet another uncertainty, along with recent concerns over slowing economic growth due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Oil hits 6-week high as Storm Nicholas hits US Gulf

Meanwhile, data from the Labor Department showed underlying consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked. July's reading had also shown a slight slowdown in price increase.

But consumer price inflation is still at high levels. Along with strong producer prices last week and some discord among Fed members over when to begin tapering, it meant investors were still uncertain over the policy shift.

"It doesn't force the Fed's hand, so there's a possibility that the Fed could drag its feet and when they do announce tapering, it may be smaller than what the Street may be looking for that time," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Energy, financials help Wall Street rise from bruising week

"I'm not thinking that they do any tapering in September, but I'm not sure where their heads are all at. If it's up to (Fed Chair) Powell, he'll wait till November. But other Fed members seem to be on different pages."

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.28 points, or 0.32% , to 34,759.35, the S&P 500 lost 9.54 points, or 0.21 %, to 4,459.19 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 4.14 points, or 0.03 %, to 15,101.35.

Market participants now expect a substantial correction in stock markets by the end of the year, with some investors turning bearish on a global economic recovery.

Among individual stocks, CureVac fell more than 3% after the German biotechnology firm canceled manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots boosted production.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by about a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 42 new lows.

US stocks Wall Street indexes Nasdaq indexes Dow Jones index

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St slips as tax uncertainty outweighs easing inflation worries

Urging US to show 'heart', Taliban thank world for promised aid

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

To tackle food inflation, Tarin announces cash subsidies for low-income segment

Head of US Delegation to FATF Scott Rembrandt arrives in Pakistan

US says will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

KSE-100 tumbles 379 points, closes below 47,000 over negative triggers

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

Read more stories