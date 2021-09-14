ANL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.36%)
ASC 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.92%)
ASL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.72%)
FCCL 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.38%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.44%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
PAEL 32.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PRL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.5%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
TELE 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
TRG 166.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.35%)
UNITY 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
WTL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
BR100 5,031 Decreased By ▼ -12.24 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,634 Decreased By ▼ -111.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 47,025 Decreased By ▼ -244.98 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,663 Decreased By ▼ -134.04 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn rebounds as US crop ratings decline; wheat gains

  • Corn futures recoup last session's decline; soybeans, wheat firm
  • US corn ratings decline, harvest 4% complete; soy ratings flat
Reuters Updated 14 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures on Tuesday bounced back from losses in the previous session after a government report showed a decline in the condition of the US corn crop while the harvest got under way in the core Midwest production belt.

Wheat gained for the first time in six sessions, while soybeans inched higher.

"The USDA (US Department of Agriculture) reported another marginal decline in US corn crop conditions after the close of trading," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "That decline will likely give some support for prices in early trading today."

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract was up 0.4% at $5.15-1/2 a bushel as of 0252 GMT. Soybeans rose 0.5% to $12.90-3/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.5% to $6.90-1/2 a bushel.

The US corn harvest was 4% complete, the USDA said in a weekly progress report, compared with the five-year average of 5% for this time of year.

The agency rated 58% of the corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean ratings were unchanged at 57% good-to-excellent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change for either crop.

Soybean futures were underpinned by recent exports, including a daily sales notice of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA said.

Still, weekly export shipments were muted by damaged terminals at the US Gulf after Hurricane Ida swept through the region in early September.

US wheat rises to 8-1/2-year highs on world supply worries

For the week ended Sept. 9, exporters shipped 138,189 tonnes of corn, down 50.34% from the prior week and 85.29% from the same week a year ago.

Soybean exporters shipped 105,368 tonnes of the oilseed, up 16.3% from the week before, but down 93.55% from the same period in 2020.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of CBOT soymeal, traders said.

Wheat Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn rebounds as US crop ratings decline; wheat gains

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Climate change could trigger internal migration of 216m people: WB

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

Joint sitting marred by opposition boycott, lack of media access: President gives govt full marks in economy

Read more stories