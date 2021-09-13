ANL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.3%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
ASL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
FFL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
GGL 43.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 162.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PAEL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
TELE 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.43%)
TRG 170.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.38%)
UNITY 36.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.95%)
WTL 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,056 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (0.2%)
BR30 25,019 Decreased By ▼ -75.75 (-0.3%)
KSE100 47,281 Increased By ▲ 82.21 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,806 Increased By ▲ 21.33 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Russian rouble steadies near 73 vs dollar after Friday's rate raise

Reuters 13 Sep 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied near the 73 mark versus the dollar on Monday, the first session since the central bank raised its key interest rate to 6.75% on Friday, and with investors looking ahead to a week of U.S. data releases.

At 0709 GMT, the rouble was steady against the dollar at 73.15 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 86.15 versus the euro.

The central bank opted for a more cautious step than some had anticipated on Friday, but said that more rate increases were possible and the key rate could even exceed 7% as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Those signals from Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina are moderately positive for the rouble, Alor Broker analysts said in a note, but a higher key rate would hamper economic growth and the stock market.

A busy week of data releases from the United States in the lead-up to the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 meeting, starting with consumer prices on Tuesday, could support the dollar and push emerging market currencies lower, said Promsvyazbank.

"Support from favourable oil market conditions, will just soften pressure on the rouble, in our view," it said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $73.35 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,728.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 4,014.5 points.

