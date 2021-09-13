Pakistan tendering to buy 200,000 tonnes of white sugar: trade

HAMBURG: Pakistan's state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Sept. 20.

The TCP has issued a series of sugar purchase tenders in past months to improve local supplies and cool prices. In its last tender in August, the TCP also purchased 200,000 tonnes.

The Pakistani government had in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage as production fell below consumption levels.

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

Rapid delivery is sought in the new tender with shipment of the first 25,000 tonnes being undertaken in only 15 days plus voyage time after opening of a letter of credit on the contract.

All the sugar purchased should arrive in Pakistan by Nov. 10.

The sugar is sought from worldwide origins packed in bags.