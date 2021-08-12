TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

HAMBURG: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Aug. 24.

The TCP has issued a series of sugar purchase tenders in past months to improve local supplies and cool prices.

The Pakistani government had in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage as production fell below consumption levels.

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

Rapid shipment is sought with shipment of the first 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes being undertaken in only 15 days plus voyage time after the contract award.

The rest should be shipped in stages will all the sugar arriving in Pakistan by Nov. 10, 2021.

The sugar is sought from worldwide origins packed in bags.