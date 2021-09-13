CM congratulates Inam Butt

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulates Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt on winning gold medal constantly five times in a row in World Beach Wrestling Series and termed his a pride for a nation.

The Chief Minister said that Inam Butt has exhibited outstanding performance and professional abilities and bring the laurels home by defeating the Azerbaijani wrestler in the final round. Usman Buzdar termed the success of Inam Butt as a victory for Pakistan.

