ANL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
ASC 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FCCL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
GGGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
GGL 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 38.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.23%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
NETSOL 167.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.84%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PTC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 170.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
UNITY 37.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,051 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (0.09%)
BR30 25,171 Increased By ▲ 76.58 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,222 Increased By ▲ 23.38 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,789 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances on a roll

BR Research 13 Sep 2021

Again, the remittances are lending support to the country’s external position as the trade deficit deteriorates. The support from remittances have been coming from a continuous elevated levels of over $2 billion since June 2020 – the last 15 consecutive months. It’s also the sixth consecutive month when inflows are recorded around $2.7 billion on average.

As per State Bank of Pakistan, remittances from abroad stood at $2.66 billion in August 2021, which was almost 27 percent year-on-year higher with a decade high growth rate for that month; whereas, the month-on-month inflows slipped by only 1.8 percent, which reflects the post-Eid slowdown. On the whole, remittances increased by 10.4 percent year-on-year in the first 2 months of FY22 (2MFY22).

Majority of the remittances - around 70 percent on average - come from 4 key destinations– Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the US, while another 20 percent is sourced from other GCC countries and the Europe. This trend has been holding up in Covid-19 pandemic. During the first two months of the fiscal year (2MFY22), where inflows from expats in Saudi Arabia slipped by 5.6 percent year-on-year, remittance flows from US and the Europe depicted growth of 31 and 50 percent respectively.

Rise in remittances have been due to constant efforts of the central bank and PRI. From reducing the TT charges to the use of formal channels; from incentive schemes to orderly foreign exchange market conditions; all have contributed to the rise in remittances. With flight operations and travel also resuming gradually and no visible decline in remittances (due to hawala/hundi) also shows the formalization efforts of the authorities. At the same time, the external factors like economic activity resuming in host countries as vaccinations drive gather pace have also been contributing to the ability of the overseas workers to send back money home.

Remittances COVID19 State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Remittances on a roll

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB Chairman today

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

The Taliban are lying, says France's FM

FBI memo tries to hint at purported Saudi involvement with 9/11 hijackers

Read more stories