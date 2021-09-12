Sialkot Cantonment Board: LHC allows candidate to contest election

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed a candidate Imran Saeed Malik to contest election of Sialkot Cantonment Board. The petitioner had not announced one of his property in the nomination papers. The court said a person could be barred from contesting elections if he made money through illegal means. The court observed a person could not be stopped from contesting elections on technicalities as law was formulated only to stop corrupt persons from contesting election.

In the present case petitioner bought his property through legal means hence a person could only be stopped from contesting elections if he did not mention his property to gain some favour, the court added.

The court allowed the petitioner and held how a person could stop from contesting election on the basis of mis-declaration or not mention his property bought through legal means.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021