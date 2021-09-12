ICE canola futures rise on US crop report

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Friday, following soybeans higher after a US government crop report.

Soybeans climbed after the US Department of Agriculture reduced its estimate for harvested acres, as well as on export optimism.

November canola rose $1 to $853.70 per tonne.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, 13.5% of the canola harvest was complete, the provincial government said.

November-January canola spread traded 5,402 times.

Euronext November rapeseed futures edged higher and Malaysian November palm oil futures dipped.