Ukraine grain exports up

KYIV: Ukraine has exported 10.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season versus 9.6 million at the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included 6.2 million tonnes of wheat, 3 million tonnes of barley and 1.5 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh a record 80.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. Exports could jump to 60.7 million tonnes in 2021/22 from 44.7 million tonnes in 2020/21.

The government has said grain exports could include 23.8 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said on Friday farms have harvested 45 million tonnes of grain as of Sept. 9 from 64.5% of the sown area and the yield averaged 4.38 tonnes per hectare.