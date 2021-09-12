ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KP CM orders action against hoarders, smugglers

APP 12 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed satisfaction on the initiatives of administration to control prices of edibles and directed the authorities concerned to bring more effectiveness in their efforts.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss prices of food commodities which was attended by Provincial Food Minister Atif Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior officials.

The CM further directed the district administrations to take action against elements involved in hoarding and black marketing. He also directed that joint teams comprising district administration, food authority and relevant department should be formed for inspections.

The meeting reviewed in detail the latest prices of various food items in the province as well as the gap between wholesale and retail prices of food items in the market.

It was said that prices of most food items as well as gap between wholesale and retail prices of food items in the province are low as compared to other provinces during the last ten days.

It was told that according to the reports of Bureau of Statistics, the gap between wholesale and retail price of sugar in KP during last 10 days was only 2 percent and difference between wholesale and retail prices of flour has reduced from three to two percent while prices of chicken reduced from nine percent to six percent.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on steps being taken to control food prices in the province. Participants were informed that from 1st to 9th September fines of Rs3,832,000 was imposed, 304 FIRs were lodged, 716 units were sealed and 3481 units were issued warnings.

766 inspections were carried out to control overpricing during the same period, fines of Rs850,000 was imposed, 45 FIRs were lodged and 74 shops were sealed for overpricing. Similarly, fines of Rs250,000 was imposed, 43 FIRs were lodged and 72 shops were sealed for not displaying price lists

The meeting was informed that 52 farmers markets are fully operational, 82 complaints were lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal against over pricing out of which 60 percent were resolved.

