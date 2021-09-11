Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West

VIENNA/DUBAI: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly to Tehran this weekend for talks that may ease a standoff between Iran and the West just as it risks escalating and scuppering negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, diplomats said on Saturday.

Three diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closely said Grossi's trip before next week's meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors was confirmed.

France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks

One said Grossi would arrive in Tehran early on Sunday and meet the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.