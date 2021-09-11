ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,662
8224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,201,367
3,48024hr
5.51% positivity
Sindh
443,521
Punjab
411,808
Balochistan
32,549
Islamabad
102,347
KPK
167,782
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Green line transport system to be operational in November: Asad Umar

  • Planning minister shares progress of projects announced in Karachi Transformation Plan
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Sep 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that five major projects of the federal government are underway in Karachi, while work on the Green Line transport system is progressing, adding that it would become operational in November this year.

In a press conference, Umar, alongside Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, shared progress on the development projects announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi last year.

The multi-billion-rupee package was dubbed the 'Karachi Transformation Plan', and aimed at addressing chronic issues such as public transport, water and sewage alongside solid waste management.

The projects hold significance for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling party, that has been at loggerheads with the Sindh government over various issues.

Karachi Transformation Plan: PM announces historic Rs1,100bn package

"Construction of 22 green line bus stations has been completed, and a command and control centre is being established," said Umar. "This centre will be the central command for all lines (red, orange, yellow, and green)."

Umar, ex-CEO and former president Engro Corp, said 40 buses, out of the total of 80, will arrive in Pakistan by next weekend. "The remaining 40 should be here by the end of next month."

Karachi Circular Railway KCR)

Umar said the KCR extends to 43 kilometres. “Over 450,000 passengers will be able to benefit from it on a daily basis,” he said. "Our experts suggest a million passengers would be facilitated once the project reaches its optimal level."

Umar informed that the KCR would cost over Rs250 billion and the prime minister would lay the foundation stone in the coming days.

Tilting towards the role of Karachi, Umar said that the city is the largest taxpaying unit in Pakistan and contributes over 50% to the country’s exports. "Pakistan's economic future is linked to exports. However, despite its economic significance, previous governments did not pay much attention on the city’s development."

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Umar added that the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) is of vital importance to the city.

He said that the K-IV, whose cost runs into several billion rupees, would provide 260 million gallons of water to the city on a yearly basis.

Work on K-IV project will restart in February 2022," he added.

Pakistan Karachi Asad Umar projects Karachi Transformation Plan

Comments

1000 characters

Green line transport system to be operational in November: Asad Umar

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

CCoE to take up refining policy tomorrow

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from tomorrow

Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of regional intelligence chiefs

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

Govt to start vaccinating Pakistanis aged 15-18 from Sept 13

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets and deposits show highest YoY growth since 2015

Read more stories