Green line transport system to be operational in November: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that five major projects of the federal government are underway in Karachi, while work on the Green Line transport system is progressing, adding that it would become operational in November this year.

In a press conference, Umar, alongside Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, shared progress on the development projects announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi last year.

The multi-billion-rupee package was dubbed the 'Karachi Transformation Plan', and aimed at addressing chronic issues such as public transport, water and sewage alongside solid waste management.

The projects hold significance for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling party, that has been at loggerheads with the Sindh government over various issues.

"Construction of 22 green line bus stations has been completed, and a command and control centre is being established," said Umar. "This centre will be the central command for all lines (red, orange, yellow, and green)."

Umar, ex-CEO and former president Engro Corp, said 40 buses, out of the total of 80, will arrive in Pakistan by next weekend. "The remaining 40 should be here by the end of next month."

Karachi Circular Railway KCR)

Umar said the KCR extends to 43 kilometres. “Over 450,000 passengers will be able to benefit from it on a daily basis,” he said. "Our experts suggest a million passengers would be facilitated once the project reaches its optimal level."

Umar informed that the KCR would cost over Rs250 billion and the prime minister would lay the foundation stone in the coming days.

Tilting towards the role of Karachi, Umar said that the city is the largest taxpaying unit in Pakistan and contributes over 50% to the country’s exports. "Pakistan's economic future is linked to exports. However, despite its economic significance, previous governments did not pay much attention on the city’s development."

Umar added that the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) is of vital importance to the city.

He said that the K-IV, whose cost runs into several billion rupees, would provide 260 million gallons of water to the city on a yearly basis.

Work on K-IV project will restart in February 2022," he added.