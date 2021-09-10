ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ITP issues 10,566 fine tickets to motorists

Recorder Report 10 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 10,566 fine tickets over four major violations to motorists during the last week. An official said that the ITP has launched “Safety First Campaign” last week in order to ensure safe road environment and traffic discipline in the city.

The campaign has been formally launched following directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

He said that out of 10,566, action was taken against 2,365 road users over lane violation, 1,401 motorists for not fastening seat belt during driving, 526 motorists for using mobile during driving, 4,073 motorcyclists for not using helmets, and 2,201 persons over violations of miscellaneous nature.

The police official said that special campaign is underway to check violations, while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic Syed Karar Hussain are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. SSP Traffic Hussain has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in lane violation, not fastening seat belt, using mobile phone during driving, and not wearing helmets during bike ride.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

