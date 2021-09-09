ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: 1,955 fresh cases, 22 new deaths reported in Punjab

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

LAHORE: There is no respite in Covid-19 infections, as Punjab has reported 1,955 Covid-19 fresh infections over the past 24 hours, the highest number of cases in about four months after 1,995 cases on May 6.

Out of 23818 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 22 more fatalities and taking the provincial tally of death toll to 12118 and coronavirus cases to 406960.

Out of 22 deaths reported across Punjab, 10 were reported in Rawalpindi, five in Gujranawala, two in Sargodha and one each in Lahore and Faisalabad taking the death toll in these districts to 1912, 535, 309, 4797 and 1216, respectively.

In the provincial metropolis, coronavirus situation is still serious, as 670 fresh virus cases were reported during the last 24 hours as against 442 infections in Rawalpindi, 130 in Faisalabad, 105 in Multan and 38 in Gujranwala.

With the recovery of 1721 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 367,689. On the other hand, as many as 4,387 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1071976 showing the recovery rate of 90.1 percent. As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 205645 cases and 4797 deaths, Rawalpindi 35819 cases and 1912 deaths, Faisalabad 24425 cases and 1216 deaths, Multan 20636 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9489 cases and 262 deaths, Gujranwala 9701 cases and 535 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2797 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7473 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 9909 cases and 309 deaths, Sheikhupura 4495 cases and 142 deaths and Sialkot reported 8349 cases and 244 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting asked the stakeholders, to improve dengue reporting mechanism.

Reviewing the anti dengue activities in the province, the Health Minister said, “The anti dengue activities have increased in education institutions and hospitals of Punjab. Dengue larva must be eliminated on identification from special branch and districts must act on their reports. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG Guidelines.”

On the other hand, Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider has issued instructions to the MS and directors concerned, to further improve the resource management in hospitals and dispensaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yasmin Rashid coronavirus cases coronavirus situation coronavirus recoveries

Comments

Comments are closed.

Covid-19: 1,955 fresh cases, 22 new deaths reported in Punjab

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories