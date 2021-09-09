Covid-19: 1,955 fresh cases, 22 new deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: There is no respite in Covid-19 infections, as Punjab has reported 1,955 Covid-19 fresh infections over the past 24 hours, the highest number of cases in about four months after 1,995 cases on May 6.

Out of 23818 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 22 more fatalities and taking the provincial tally of death toll to 12118 and coronavirus cases to 406960.

Out of 22 deaths reported across Punjab, 10 were reported in Rawalpindi, five in Gujranawala, two in Sargodha and one each in Lahore and Faisalabad taking the death toll in these districts to 1912, 535, 309, 4797 and 1216, respectively.

In the provincial metropolis, coronavirus situation is still serious, as 670 fresh virus cases were reported during the last 24 hours as against 442 infections in Rawalpindi, 130 in Faisalabad, 105 in Multan and 38 in Gujranwala.

With the recovery of 1721 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 367,689. On the other hand, as many as 4,387 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1071976 showing the recovery rate of 90.1 percent. As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 205645 cases and 4797 deaths, Rawalpindi 35819 cases and 1912 deaths, Faisalabad 24425 cases and 1216 deaths, Multan 20636 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9489 cases and 262 deaths, Gujranwala 9701 cases and 535 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2797 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7473 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 9909 cases and 309 deaths, Sheikhupura 4495 cases and 142 deaths and Sialkot reported 8349 cases and 244 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting asked the stakeholders, to improve dengue reporting mechanism.

Reviewing the anti dengue activities in the province, the Health Minister said, “The anti dengue activities have increased in education institutions and hospitals of Punjab. Dengue larva must be eliminated on identification from special branch and districts must act on their reports. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG Guidelines.”

On the other hand, Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider has issued instructions to the MS and directors concerned, to further improve the resource management in hospitals and dispensaries.

