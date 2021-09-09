Khusro due in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar will pay two-day official visit to Karachi from Thursday (today).

During visit, the minister will call on governor and chief minister Sindh. His official visit will also include the panoramic tour to mobile and automobile manufacturing plants located in Karachi. He will also preside over meetings on development of National Industrial Park & Jinnah Industrial Park in Karachi.

The minister will also hold meetings with business community and industrialists based in Karachi.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021