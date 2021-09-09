ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
Punjab govt to establish ‘software technology zone’ in Lahore: minister

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Finance Minister of Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan has said that the Punjab government is establishing a Software Technology Zone in Lahore for export growth and to generate employment opportunities.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of newly renovated LCCI historic Amin Hall. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, foremer President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and President The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud also spoke on the occasion.

The Minister said that Lahore is going to be a major hub of business activities in future. Government has received Rs 26 billion from the auction of plots of Central Business District Lahore.

He said that the LCCI proposals will be made part of Annual Development Plan and a sum of Rs 10 billion have been reserved for this purpose.

“Role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has always remained positive and gave good input to the government”, the minister added.

He said that the government has adopted strategies to flourish the industrial sector so that it can produce job opportunities at mass level.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan said that the private sector has an important role to play for the economy while role of the government is to act as a facilitator. He said that both the government and private sector needed to change and make innovations.

The Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud said that the business community is backbone of the economy. The Bank of Punjab is providing exceptional banking products and services on priority to the business community. He also appreciated efforts of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the government should take business community on board regarding trade and industry related decisions.

He said that the primary objective of LCCI is to protect the interests of the business community while remaining committed to the cause of development of the country. There are a number of issues that must be tackled on priority.

Earlier, Mkhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Seniro Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and President The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud jointly inaugurated the newly renovated and historic “Amin Hall” of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

