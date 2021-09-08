ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
AJK PM says job creation his govt's top priority

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that resolution of Kashmir issue is vital for ensuring regional peace.

Both met here at Governor's House in which matters concerning Kashmir and mutual interest came under discussion. Both mulled over establishment of rescue 1122 service in Azad Kashmir.

After the meeting, Sardar Abdul Qayyum told media that India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with the power of bullet because the Kashmiris will continue fighting for their freedom with courage. It is the responsibility of international human rights bodies including the United Nations to play their part in resolving the Kashmir issue and putting an end to the atrocities against the Kashmiri people, he added.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that providing basic amenities and job opportunities to the people of Azad Kashmir is the top priority of our government. "We would like to thank the Governor of Punjab for assuring us of his support for the establishment of Overseas Commission and Rescue 1122 in Azad Kashmir," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Governor's House Sardar Abdul Qayyum

