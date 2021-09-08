Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.1024% PA 0.6476% PA
For 12 months -0.0273% PA 0.8478% PA
For 2 Years -0.0273% PA 1.3478% PA
For 3 Years -0.0273% PA 1.5978% PA
For 4 years -0.0273% PA 1.8478% PA
For 5 years -0.0273% PA 1.9728% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1513% PA 0.5988% PA
For 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.8421% PA
For 2 Years -0.0329% PA 1.3421% PA
For 3 Years -0.0329% PA 1.5921% PA
For 4 years -0.0329% PA 1.8421% PA
For 5 years -0.0329% PA 1.9671% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2890% PA 1.0390% PA
For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA
For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA
For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA
For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA
For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1548% PA 0.5952% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1655% PA 0.5845% PA
For 12 Months 0.1923% PA 0.6827% PA
For 2 Years 0.1923% PA 1.1827% PA
For 3 Years 0.1923% PA 1.4327% PA
For 4 Years 0.1923% PA 1.6827% PA
For 5 years 0.1923% PA 1.8077% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.