Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1024% PA 0.6476% PA For 12 months -0.0273% PA 0.8478% PA For 2 Years -0.0273% PA 1.3478% PA For 3 Years -0.0273% PA 1.5978% PA For 4 years -0.0273% PA 1.8478% PA For 5 years -0.0273% PA 1.9728% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1513% PA 0.5988% PA For 12 Months -0.0329% PA 0.8421% PA For 2 Years -0.0329% PA 1.3421% PA For 3 Years -0.0329% PA 1.5921% PA For 4 years -0.0329% PA 1.8421% PA For 5 years -0.0329% PA 1.9671% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021 For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA -------------------------------------------------------- For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2890% PA 1.0390% PA For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 07.09.2021 VALUE 07.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1548% PA 0.5952% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1655% PA 0.5845% PA For 12 Months 0.1923% PA 0.6827% PA For 2 Years 0.1923% PA 1.1827% PA For 3 Years 0.1923% PA 1.4327% PA For 4 Years 0.1923% PA 1.6827% PA For 5 years 0.1923% PA 1.8077% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021