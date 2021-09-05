PSEB organises National Freelancing Conference 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) organised a high-profile National Freelancing Conference 2021 to obtain feedback on the National Freelancing Facilitation Policy draft from Pakistan’s leading freelancers and associated stakeholders.

The two-day conference held at Bhurban was sponsored by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) as a key partner, said a press release. Freelancers from across the country participated in the conference.

Syed Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication was the chief guest. Addressing the conference, Haque said freelancers have important role in IT industry and steps are being taken to resolve all their issues.

The federal minister for IT set the target of US $3 billion in export remittance inflows from Pakistani IT/ITes freelancers in next three years and asked to prioritise all possible measures to ensure sustainable growth of gig economy in Pakistan.—PR

