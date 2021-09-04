ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
PVMA, NINFA sign MoU

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ghee and cooking oil industry, Friday, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nutrition International and National Food Alliance to reduce micronutrient deficiencies by edible oil fortification with vitamins A&D.

In this connection, a signing ceremony was held at a local hotel between the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, Nutrition International and National Food Alliance today.

Abdul Waheed , Chairman PVMA , Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director NI, and Dr Khawaja Masood Ahmed signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organizations.

The MoU is part of PVMA’s already ongoing activities which are aimed at bringing improvements in consumer health through products related to the oil & ghee industry. The MoU will provide opportunity for PVMA to work with NFA & NI in matters related to health and nutrition of the children, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women in Pakistan. The objective of the MoU is to reduce micronutrient deficiencies and associated health risks, including the risk of vitamins A&;D deficiencies, through edible oil fortification with vitamins A&D. The PVMA has already been working with Nutrition International since 2018 and joined hands with NI and trained a big number of Ghee Industry personnel to ensure presence of vitamin A&D in all ghee and oil products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

