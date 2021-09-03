ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.9 (0.14%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,933 Increased By ▲ 30.04 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,832 Increased By ▲ 25.46 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Australian shares rise on miners, energy boost

  • The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.4% by 0044 GMT. For the week so far, it is up 0.3%
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

Australian shares rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, with sentiment aided by a strong finish on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.4% by 0044 GMT. For the week so far, it is up 0.3%.

Miners added 1%, a day after dropping nearly 3%, as it benefited from a rise in Chinese ironore futures. Global miner Rio Tinto jumped 2.3% and Orocobre Ltd advanced 4.8%.

World's largest miner BHP Group Ltd, which tumbled nearly 7% on Thursday on ex-dividend trade, added more than 1%.

Energy stocks rose as much as 1.8% to hit a two-and-a-half-week high, underpinned by a rise in oil prices.

Major oil and gas explorer Santos and Woodside Petroleum gained 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Supporting the jump in markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes on Wall Street as higher commodity prices aided energy stocks and the latest jobs data left investors unfazed about existing positions.

The heavyweight financials sub-index traded largely unchanged. Healthcare stocks added 1%, propelled by regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd and laboratory services provider Sonic Healthcare.

Mesoblast has, however, sunk nearly 16% this week, after the company reported a wider loss.

Sector heavyweight CSL Ltd added as much as 0.9%.

Earlier this week, the state of Victoria joined New South Wales in abandoning a COVID-19-zero target, with both states now targeting rapid vaccinations after failing to quell an outbreak of the Delta variant, even after a weeks-long lockdown.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1% to snap a five-day winning streak. The benchmark, however, eyed its best week since early-June. SKY Network television was the top gainer on the index.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.44% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were largely unchanged.

