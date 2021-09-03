ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
GGL 48.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.63%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 7.31 (0.14%)
BR30 25,174 Increased By ▲ 65.75 (0.26%)
KSE100 46,932 Increased By ▲ 28.77 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,825 Increased By ▲ 19.04 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

  • Some critical data has been impounded during the search and inspections
Recorder Report Updated 03 Sep 2021

Islamabad: As part of an investigation against tractor manufacturers for prima facie violation of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, the Competition Commission of Pakistan Thursday entered and searched the premises of Millat Tractors Ltd (MTL) Lahore and Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd (AGTL) Karachi.

The search inspections were carried out under Section 34 of the Act. Both the undertakings fully cooperated by providing the relevant record, documents, meeting minutes and computer-stored information to the two CCP search teams. Some critical data has been impounded during the search and inspections.

The CCP initiated the enquiry upon receiving concerns through the Pakistan Citizen Portal about a drastic increase in the prices of tractors at different points in time despite subsidy relief given by the government on sales tax and a great extent of localisation in the tractors industry. The complainants also alleged that the tractors being manufactured were of substandard quality, resulting in a frequent breakdown.

Pakistan's Millat to export 600 Tractors to Angola

The tractor industry in Pakistan appears to have a duopoly market structure, which makes it more susceptible to collusive activities. Among the three manufacturers, Millat Tractors has a 70 per cent market share (in FY2020-21), and Al-Ghazi Tractors has a 29 per cent market share (in FY 2020-21). The duo has a collective market share of 99 per cent.

The CCP's preliminary investigation shows that both the tractor manufacturers sequentially increased their prices in 2021, and the quantum of percentage increase was approximately similar in the case of alternative products, i.e. tractors. Such a sequential price pattern was also observed in the years 2018 - 2020. Millat tractors increased prices by 1 - 5 per cent in October 2018, 7 - 13 per cent in July 2019, 2 - 3 per cent in March 2020, and 5 - 7 per cent in July 2020.

Similarly, Al-Ghazi Tractors increased the prices of its various models by 3 - 5 per cent in October-November 2018, 5 - 10 per cent in August 2019, 1 - 4 per cent in March 2020, and 5 - 7 per cent in July 2020.

It may be noted that the tractor industry is over 90 per cent localised, and there is hardly any technological advancements by the tractor manufacturers. Thus, the price increases by the market leader, i.e. Millat Tractors, followed by the second biggest market player, i.e. Al-Ghazi Tractor, in close succession, and similar quantum indicate the possibility of price coordination between the tractor manufacturers.

The investigation so far reveals that the Provisional Booking Order Forms (PBOs) of Millat and Al-Ghazi also appear to be similar, unreasonable, and exploitative in terms of the Act and indicate the possibility of collusion.

The CCP is also investigating the possibility of Resale Price Maintenance (RPM) by one of these two companies. Through RPM, a supplier pressures a business not to sell products below a specific price; hence it is detrimental to competition.

The search inspections have been carried out to see if the tractor manufacturers are involved in the alleged anti-competitive activities such as collusion and collective decision making with respect to price hike of tractors, undue shortage despite of excessive capacity, identical clauses in the PBOs of both companies, and RPM.

The CCP is mandated under the Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity to enhance economic efficiency and protect consumers from anti-competitive Behaviour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Competition Commission of Pakistan Pakistan Citizen Portal CCP MTL AGTL tractor manufacturers

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters