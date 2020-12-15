Pakistan's Millat to export 600 Tractors to Angola

It seems that Pakistani engineering products are increasing in popularity among African countries after Pakistan’s leading tractor manufacturer, Millat Tractors have managed to secure an order for exporting 600 tractors to Angola.

“I wish to congratulate Millat Tractors for securing export order for 600 tractors to Angola,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investement Abdul Razak Dawood. The advisor informed that the first consignment of 150 tractors has already been delivered. “This breakthrough is in line with our ‘Look Africa Policy’” he said.

The advisor said that under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF), product and geographical diversification is one of the key pillars for expanding our exports.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, Millat Tractors exported 1,100 tractors and related engineering products worth USD 9 million. “I urge exporters to follow this example & focus on non-traditional products and markets,” said Dawood.

Just days ago, it was learned that the Hyundai Nishat Motor, an automobile manufacturer that operates as a joint venture between the Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. The company was given its greenfield status with the establishment of its car assembling plant in Faisalabad.