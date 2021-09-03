Monal Group chairman honoured

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has awarded Luqman Ali Afzal, chairman The Monal Group the Presidential Award for Excellence in Hospitality Services on the recommendations of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The ICCI organised an event, “4th ICCI Business Excellence Award 2021”, which was attended by leading business men and entrepreneurs.

President Alvi has also presented awards to other businessmen for their contribution to uplift economy and contributing to the business activities during Covid-19 pandemic lock down.

