ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder
Sep 02, 2021
Markets

Gold consolidates in run up to US payrolls test

  • US weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs at 24-year low
  • Gold might move higher on a larger breakdown in dollar: analyst
Reuters Updated 02 Sep 2021

Gold eased in range-bound trading on Thursday as investors ignored a subdued dollar and squared positions with focus still on Friday's non-farm payrolls data that could determine the US Federal Reserve's tapering strategy.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,806.70 per ounce by 10:34 am EDT (1434 GMT), but held in a tight $7 range. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,809.30.

"The gold market right now is consolidating and does not care about anything else until the jobs number comes up," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

But "if there's a larger breakdown in the dollar, gold might have some type of bid under it," Streible added.

Gold investors seemed to take little notice of a dip in the dollar. Bullion typically gains on a weaker dollar as it makes gold cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Market participants also took stock of data showing fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, despite a new COVID-19 infections surge.

The data comes on the heels of the Jackson Hole annual Economic Policy Symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the recovery in the labour market would determine when the central bank starts slowing its asset purchases.

Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

Gold is highly sensitive to any reduction in interest rates, which decreases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Gold prices need to try and push towards highs we saw in August, around $1,830, but for the time being, it's probably not going to see much movement ahead of the payrolls numbers," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The Labour Department's non-farm payrolls report for August is expected to show 728,000 jobs were created, according to a Reuters poll.

US weekly jobless claims drop; layoffs tumble to 24-year low

Silver fell 1.5% to $23.82 per ounce, palladium eased 1.1% to $2,416.68, and platinum rose 0.5% to $1,007.49.

