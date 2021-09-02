ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away in Karachi

BR Web Desk 02 Sep 2021

Former chief minister of Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday, reported Aaj News.

He was suffering from heart disease and died due to a cardiac arrest. His funeral will be held in his hometown of Wadh, in district Khuzdar.

Mengal was born in 1929 in Lasbela. In 1954, he was declared the chief of the Mengal tribe. Mengal also had the honor of serving as the first Chief Minister of Balochistan during Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's premiership.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the passing of Mengal.

"Ataullah Mengal always spoke about the rights of the poor people of Balochistan, may Allah grant him a high place in Paradise," said Shah.

Former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away in Karachi

Pakistan may close Chaman border due to threats: interior minister

Small industries vital for economic progress: PM Imran

Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

At least 9 reported dead, New York and New Jersey declare emergencies in record rains

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 after over 500-point fall

Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

Cotton production target revised downward

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters