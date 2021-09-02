Former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away in Karachi

Former chief minister of Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday, reported Aaj News.

He was suffering from heart disease and died due to a cardiac arrest. His funeral will be held in his hometown of Wadh, in district Khuzdar.

Mengal was born in 1929 in Lasbela. In 1954, he was declared the chief of the Mengal tribe. Mengal also had the honor of serving as the first Chief Minister of Balochistan during Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's premiership.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the passing of Mengal.

"Ataullah Mengal always spoke about the rights of the poor people of Balochistan, may Allah grant him a high place in Paradise," said Shah.