Pakistan may close Chaman border due to threats: interior minister

Pakistan is considering closing the Chaman border where the Taliban have taken control of Spin Boldak, the neighbouring Afghan trading town point with Chaman, due to security concerns.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a press conference on Thursday, said that the Chaman border with Afghanistan may be closed for some days due to threats. He continued that Pakistan's armed forces are present at the border.

The minister reiterated that there are no American army personnel from Afghanistan left in the country. He said that Pakistan has granted 600 Japanese a 21-day transit visa today (Thursday), and will grant more to those who request it.

Pakistan has continued to welcome foreign nationals, including Afghans, as the US completed its troop withdrawal. With the situation in Kabul highly volatile, many countries have stepped up evacuation efforts with Pakistan becoming the natural transit country.

Islamabad has already announced that it would grant a transit visa of 21 days as foreign nationals prepare to leave for their destination country.

Around 450 planes, carrying over 26,000 US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces’ personnel, have landed in and taken off from Islamabad’s international airport up till August 31.

Seven planes belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also participated in the operation and helped evacuated 1,460 Afghan nationals as well as Pakistanis from Kabul.

